Kusha Kapila officially announced 'separation' from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia; here's what she said

Social media content creator and actor Kusha Kapila has officially parted ways from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. She shared a long note and explained why the former couple had to take this painful decision and much more.

Kusha Kapila officially announced separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday. The Masaba Masaba star is a prominent social media content creator. A while ago, Kusha took to her Instagram to share the news of her separation. She wrote a long note on her official Instagram handle explaining why the now-ex-couple had decided to part ways. She said how it has been tough on them both as a couple and also how a relationship breaking is actually so painful and heartbreaking for their families who are also taking time to cope with this and also urged for empathy and time to heal and move into this next phase of their lives peacefully.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal and Mammootty in ‘The Godfather’: AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola’s masterpiece

Kusha Kapila announced separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia:

Kusha wrote, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. It has not been an easy decision by any measure. But we know it is the right one at this juncture in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us. But sadly, what we want for ourselves does not align. We gave it our all. Until we could not anymore."

Kusha on how their 'separation' is heartbreaking:

She adds, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking. It has been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this. But what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other."

The former couple are the parents of their beloved dog, Maya. Sharing concern for their doggo, Kusha said they would continue to happily co-parent the love of their lives and their doggo, Maya. In the end, Kapila added that she and Zorawar would be each other's cheerleaders and pillars.

Glance at Kusha and Zorawar's love story:

After dating each other for a few years, Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia got married in 2017. Kusha is widely known for her brilliant social media content. Apart from this, Kusha has also featured in popular shows and films such as Ghost Stories, Masaba Masaba 2, Plan A Plan B, Selfiee, and Case Toh Banta Hai. Not only this, but she also showcased her talent when she hosted Comicstaan 3 along with Abish Mathew. According to reports, Kusha recently moved to Mumbai from Gurgaon to start her full-time career as a bollywood actor.

ALSO READ: Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details