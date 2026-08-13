Anupama Parameswaran opens up about a toxic relationship, alleging narcissistic abuse, controlling behaviour, panic attacks and severe mental trauma.

Anupama Parameswaran, a beloved heroine, has revealed several shocking facts about her history. She claimed to have been in a relationship with a man for two years, during which time she faced 'narcissistic abuse' as well as major physical and mental issues. Although she divulged this unsettling information in an interview with a well-known YouTube channel, she did not reveal the man's identity.

"What did Anupama Parameswaran say?"That man, who came into my life in the guise of love, attempted to keep me entirely under his control. He used to put limits on what I dressed, what I wrote on social media, and even which films I watched. He also urged me to stop performing. He pressured me to become engaged and married within three months of meeting him. I kept putting it off because it felt like an attempt to dominate me rather than love," she added.

Anupama shared her sadness.

Anupama stated her sadness that as a result of the connection, she suffered from acute despair, anxiety, and physical weakness, causing her to lose weight. "I used to go into the trailer on the film sets and cry alone. I used to have panic episodes frequently. I eventually became frightened to even touch my own brother. Due to my mental pain, I was unable to attend the promotions for the film 'Dragon,' which was my career's best achievement," she recounts.

Anupama's revelations have stirred an internet discussion.

Social media users are presently discussing Anupama's comments. There were rumours in the past that she had feelings for Dhruv Vikram, actor Vikram's son. Netizens and other media sources speculate that he may be the guy she mentioned in this context.

Anupama emphasised, however, that it took her a long time to recover from this mental trauma, and that she released this information to serve as a warning to others who may find themselves in such poisonous situations.