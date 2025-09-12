- Home
Kishkindhapuri FIRST Review: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran star in the horror thriller 'Kishkindhapuri,' released today. Did the movie succeed in scaring the audience? Let's find out in the review
Kishkindhapuri Movie Review
Bellamkonda's back with a horror flick after 'Bairavaa.' He's joined by Anupama in 'Kishkindhapuri,' directed by Kaushik Pegallapati. Produced under Shine Screens, the film premiered today. Let's dive into the review.
Kishkindhapuri Movie Story
Raghava and Maithili, live-in partners, work at a company that creates horror experiences. Their latest gig involves a haunted radio station, Suvarna, where a vengeful spirit targets thrill-seekers. Raghava and Maithili must unravel the mystery behind Vedavathi's spirit and a disabled man named Swasthik to save themselves and others.
Kishkindhapuri Movie Analysis
'Kishkindhapuri' delivers on horror and thrills, with Bellamkonda and Anupama reuniting after 'Rakshasudu.' The sound design elevates the scary scenes. The story revolves around a haunted radio station where six people died mysteriously. The film focuses on horror elements but lacks a strong, logical narrative.
Kishkindhapuri: Highlights and Drawbacks
The suspense builds as people die at the radio station. Raghava investigates the past, uncovering the story of Vedavathi and Swasthik. The climax is engaging but routine. The film lacks a strong plot and logical coherence, with some plot points misleading the audience. The director prioritized horror over story and logic.
Kishkindhapuri: Performances
Bellamkonda shines, showing improvement as an actor. Anupama delivers a strong performance, especially in the pre-climax. Hyper Aadi's comedy falls short, while the supporting cast is decent. The actor playing Swasthik stands out.
Final Note
A sound-driven horror thriller that will appeal to fans of the genre. Rating: 2.75.