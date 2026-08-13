From Bhagat Singh to Rani Lakshmibai, Bollywood has brought India’s freedom fighters to life, portraying their courage, sacrifice and struggles through memorable performances that continue to inspire audiences.

Bollywood has often turned to history to tell stories of India’s freedom struggle. Over the years, several actors have stepped into the shoes of revolutionaries and freedom fighters, bringing their courage, sacrifice and struggles to the big screen. From Bhagat Singh and Mangal Pandey to Rani Lakshmibai and Udham Singh, these performances have introduced historic personalities to generations of moviegoers.

From Bhagat Singh to Rani Lakshmibai, these Bollywood actors brought India’s freedom fighters to life on screen, delivering memorable performances that highlighted their courage, sacrifice and inspiring journeys for audiences.

1. Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn portrayed revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh, released in 2002. The biographical drama followed Singh’s journey as a revolutionary and explored his political ideas and fight against British rule. Devgn’s portrayal became one of the most recognised cinematic representations of the freedom fighter.

2. Manoj Kumar as Bhagat Singh

Long before the 2002 films on Bhagat Singh, Manoj Kumar played the revolutionary in Shaheed (1965). Directed by S. Ram Sharma, the film presented the life of Bhagat Singh and featured Kumar in the lead role. The film is remembered as one of the landmark patriotic movies of Hindi cinema, with Kumar's portrayal becoming closely associated with his image as a patriotic actor.

3. Aamir Khan as Mangal Pandey

Aamir Khan stepped into the role of sepoy Mangal Pandey in Ketan Mehta’s Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005). The film was based on the life of Pandey and the events surrounding the 1857 uprising against British rule. Aamir underwent a significant physical transformation for the role, including growing his hair and sporting a distinctive moustache.

4. Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai

Kangana Ranaut portrayed the legendary Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). The film depicted the queen’s role in the 1857 rebellion against the British. Ranaut’s performance received considerable praise, with her portrayal of the warrior queen becoming one of the most prominent historical roles of her career.

5. Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal played revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham (2021). The film explored Udham Singh’s life and his pursuit of justice following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kaushal has spoken about the extensive physical and mental preparation involved in portraying the revolutionary, making the role one of his most demanding performances.

6. Sharman Joshi as Shivaram Rajguru

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti (2006), Sharman Joshi portrayed revolutionary Shivaram Rajguru. Rather than being a conventional historical biopic, the film used flashbacks to connect a group of modern-day youngsters with the revolutionary figures they portrayed. Joshi’s character represented Rajguru, one of Bhagat Singh’s close associates who was executed alongside Singh and Sukhdev.

7. Rajit Kapur as Subhas Chandra Bose

Rajit Kapur was part of the cast of Shyam Benegal’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), a historical biographical film centred on Subhas Chandra Bose and the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar and Rajit Kapur and explored Bose’s activities during the final years of his life.

Bollywood’s Tribute to India’s Freedom Struggle

These performances show how Hindi cinema has repeatedly revisited India’s freedom movement through different cinematic perspectives. While some films have focused closely on historical events, others have used fictionalised narratives to connect younger audiences with revolutionary figures.