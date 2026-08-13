Actress Swara Bhasker has finally hit back at trolls who targeted her for gaining weight after her marriage and pregnancy. She made it clear that a woman's body naturally changes after childbirth, and she won't be losing weight just to please the critics.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has been trolled heavily on social media ever since she married Fahad Ahmad. The main reason was her marriage to a Muslim man. After this, Swara Bhasker gained some weight after giving birth to her daughter. Photos showing her weight gain became a hot topic on social media, leading to a campaign against her under various trolling captions.

Some trolls crossed all limits, making nasty comments that she looks 'fat' and 'dirty' because she married a Muslim. Now, actress Swara Bhasker has finally responded to all these trolls.

In a podcast interview, Swara Bhasker answered all questions about body shaming since her marriage. "Are you guys so free? Why are you so worried about someone else's weight? My life isn't running because of you. If you want to see a 'sexy' girl, please go to other pages. Who asked you to come to my page anyway?" Swara questioned.

Life changes, and it has to

"I had a baby two and a half years ago. A woman's body goes through many changes after becoming a mother. I come from an industry that is obsessed with maintaining youth forever. I know that things like Botox, injections, and plastic surgery are considered normal here. But that's not the truth. As time passes, life changes, and it's supposed to," Swara said.

A woman becomes more sensitive after becoming a mother!

"Just think, how would you feel if a 45-year-old acted like a 16-year-old? You would be the first to call her an 'aunty' and troll her for trying too hard. I have heard some really bad things. A woman becomes very sensitive after having a child," Swara explained.

"I was humiliated a lot while campaigning with my husband. I used to go without any makeup during that time. The photos clicked then went viral on social media. Everyone knows what happened after that."

I won't lose weight because of criticism

"People started comparing my old and new photos. They began saying I became fat and dirty because I married a Muslim man. This even made my husband, Fahad, tense," she revealed.

Continuing, Swara said, "I am also very stubborn. I am not going to lose weight because of your criticism. In fact, I will share more 'chubby' photos on Instagram. The truth is that women in our industry, or any workplace, face many kinds of pressure."

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