The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) opened on August 13 with a press conference featuring stars like Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma, celebrating the diversity and global reach of Indian cinema in Australia.

The 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) officially opened on August 13 with a star-studded press conference attended by celebrities from across Indian cinema, including Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma. The opening event brought together actors, filmmakers, singers and other artistes to mark the beginning of a festival focused on the diversity, scale and global reach of Indian storytelling.

Star-Studded Opening Event

Alongside Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma, the press conference was attended by Manushi Chhillar, singer Nikhita Gandhi and Dolly Singh. Filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Vikram Phadnis, R. Gowtham, Kaizad Gustad and RS Prasanna were also present, along with the cast of Lala and Poppy.

The artistes and filmmakers spoke about their work, their association with IFFM, the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and the growing international interest in Indian stories.

The line-up also reflected the festival's focus on bringing together talent from different Indian film industries and creative disciplines.

Stars on Indian Cinema's Global Recognition

Rishab Shetty spoke about the increasing global recognition of Indian cinema and the role of international platforms such as IFFM in taking regional voices to audiences around the world. "I feel proud to be here. They've invited me here to represent Kannada cinema, and I'm very proud of it. To see Kannada cinema get such recognition on an international stage is simply marvellous. To be with literally the entire Indian cinema representatives and so many people here from the Indian film industry. I wish all the best to all the filmmakers at the festival," Rishab Shetty said in a press statement.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is attending the Australia Film Festival for the first time, spoke about beginning his visit with IFFM and his association with Lokah, which brings together Kerala folklore and a superhero story. "It's my first time here in Australia. I'm glad that the start is with Indian film festival of Melbourne. I'm happy to be here with my film Lokah, celebrating Kerala's folklore mixed with a superhero story. I'm the glad has traveled so much, more than we could have ever imagined," Dulquer Salmaan said in a press statement.

The opening press conference marked the start of the 17th IFFM, continuing the festival's tradition of presenting Indian cinema on an international platform.