Dragon REVIEW: Is Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar's comedy film worth your TIME? Read on

Dragon X Review: The film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, has been hotly anticipated, with trailers promising an intriguing cinematic experience.

Dragon X Review: Ashwath Marimuthu's Dragon, a coming-of-age comedy-drama, is a welcome addition to Tamil film. The film, produced by AGS Entertainment, has Pradeep in the lead role, with Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, and a star-studded cast that includes George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. Dragon had its global theatrical debut on February 21, 2025. Dragon has been eagerly anticipated, with promotional materials promising a compelling cinematic experience. One said, "Yepayava bunk adicha thappila… Naliku theatre la paapom :) #Dragon #ReturnOfTheDragon"

Dragon Premise Ragavan, renowned for his impulsive behaviour and scholastic troubles, turns to fraud following a terrible breakup, motivated by a desire for riches and power. However, he finds himself in terrible peril when his lie grows out of hand. Will he avoid the repercussions, or will his actions lead to his downfall?

Another big win for @pradeeponelife #Dragon A sure shot Blockbuster. Dont miss it in theatres its a complete theatrical experience. @Dir_Ashwath has beautifully written and given a superb fun filled commercial entertainer. Extraordinary songs and bgm. @Ags_production added another feather in their cap . #Dragon going to do many wonders in Box-Office like what #Lovetoday did in BO.

dragon movie

Dragon's Cast and Crew Dragon, written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, received funding from AGS Entertainment (P) Ltd, with producers Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh. Archana Kalpathi was the creative producer, while Aishwarya Kalpathi was the assistant creative producer. Leon James composed the film's soundtrack, Niketh Bommi shot the cinematography, and Pradeep E Ragav did the editing. V. Selva Kumar handled production design, Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan coordinated action scenes, and JD oversaw choreography.

The story was written by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan, with Ashwath also handling the script and dialogue. Costume designers Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja, as well as publicity designer Kabilan, sound designer Sync Cinema, and sound mixer M.R. Rajakrishnan, made significant contributions.

Dragon movie

The production crew included co-director Ramesh Narayanan, chief associate director Vignesh Ravi, associate directors Meenakshi Sundar, Ajay Gurunathan, and Vichu, as well as assistant directors Prabhu Devan, Gowtham V, and Chanakkiyan R. D'Note (CG), Mango Post (DI), and colourist Suresh Ravi worked on the film's visual and post-production elements.

The cinematography crew consisted of associate cinematographer/gaffer Hemanth Acharya, first AC/focus puller Yogeshwar Rao Kotapati, and assistant cinematographers Govind Rao P, Vijay, and Prasanna. The editing crew consisted of associate editor Selvakarthick Murugan and assistant editors Venkatesh and Kavimani. D. Dinesh Kumar and V. Mohan oversaw the art direction, with Sekar and Yuvi serving as assistants. The production crew included Kamal Radhakrishnan, Karthik Pandian, and Arthi Palanisamy, while AGS Marketing was handled by Sivakumar PK, Poorni Gopinath, Chinna Suresh, S Manoj, Radhika Anandan, and V Shri Shivani. The Tabs and Digitally Powerful coordinated creative promotions, with Nikil Murukan serving as the PRO. The film's music was published on the Think Music label.

Latest Videos