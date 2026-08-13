Ravi Kishan's wife has the funniest reply to him getting viral almost every other day on social media. Her reply will win your heart and make you believe she is the real boss at home. Keep scrolling to know more.

‘Jaldi: The Late’ to ‘Money Follows My Brothaa,' Ravi Kishan is all over the internet, and we have no complaints. Can we blame the star for dominating our feeds? Not at all. His witty remarks, iconic dance moves, and funny commentary are enough to draw us towards his aura. Well, now, his darling wife has finally reacted to all the viral memes of her husband, and here's what she has to say.

Ravi Kishan shares wife's reaction to his memes

In an interview with News18, Ravi revealed that he observed a maun vrat after noticing the memes being made about him. Talking about his wife's reaction he said, "Humari patni boli kripya aap thode din shaant rahein varna tumhe ghar hi mein hum lock kardenge. Patni humko boli, ‘Tum ghar se nikalte ho toh viral hote ho,’ toh woh baccho ko bol rahi thi ki inko yahi kamre me lock kar dete hai. Na yeh niklenge na yeh viral honge (My wife said, ‘Please stay quiet for a few days, otherwise I’ll lock you up at home.’ My wife told me, ‘Whenever you step out of the house, you go viral.’ So she was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out, and he won’t go viral.)”

On The Work Front

Ravi's upcoming film is Mirzapur: The Movie. The makers have released the trailer of the film, starring an ensemble cast. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.