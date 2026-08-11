For most people, home is simply a place to unwind after a long day. For Sourav Ganguly, however, his home is also a treasure trove of childhood memories, family history and cricketing milestones.

The former India captain has spent much of his life at his family’s sprawling ancestral mansion in Behala, Kolkata. The roughly 65-year-old property has remained closely associated with the Ganguly family and carries a distinctly old-world Bengali charm.

Ganguly may have travelled across the world for cricket, commentary and administrative commitments, but his family home remains one of the places closest to his heart. The mansion combines spacious rooms, lush gardens, cricket memorabilia and personal touches that offer a glimpse into the private world of the man popularly known as Dada.

The living room at the Ganguly residence has an elegant yet comfortable feel, with cream and white interiors, leather sofas and a large television that naturally becomes the centre of attention whenever cricket is on.

But the room is about much more than stylish furniture and family gatherings. It is also connected to Ganguly’s childhood memories.

The former cricketer has spoken about playing indoor cricket at home while growing up. For him, the mansion is therefore not simply an ancestral property but a place filled with memories that go back decades.

The preference for lighter shades is another defining feature of the interiors. Ganguly has spoken about his fondness for light colours, which create a sense of calm and harmony. His mother is also said to prefer white interiors.

That understated aesthetic offers an interesting contrast to Ganguly’s famously aggressive personality on the cricket field.

The dining room has its own share of cricketing history. Over the years, the family table has reportedly welcomed some of Indian cricket’s biggest names, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. Bollywood star Aamir Khan has also reportedly been a guest.

The room features a large glass-top dining table with an unusual mermaid-shaped base, along with classic-looking chairs and large windows that allow plenty of natural light to enter.

It is easy to imagine the dining room becoming an informal meeting point for conversations about cricket, life and everything in between.

A Garden, Practice Area and Peaceful Corners

The outdoor areas of the Ganguly residence are just as interesting as its interiors.

The sprawling garden provides a peaceful escape from the bustle of Kolkata and has long been associated with Ganguly’s more relaxed side. Away from the pressure of cricket stadiums and public life, the greenery offers him a place to unwind and spend time with his family.

The property also has practice pitches, making the connection between Ganguly’s home and cricket impossible to miss. Cricket was never simply a profession for him. It was a part of his everyday life from a very young age.

Even the entrance to the property carries a traditional Bengali aesthetic. Red-and-white patterned concrete work adds character to the sprawling residence and gives the entrance a distinctive look.

The house also features spacious balconies decorated with potted plants and herbs. These quieter corners provide the perfect setting for a cup of tea, a newspaper or a few peaceful moments away from the spotlight.

For someone who spent years travelling from one cricket ground to another, having a private sanctuary at home seems particularly meaningful.

The guest room, meanwhile, has a more regal appearance, with artistically designed sofas, a statement chandelier and large windows that allow sunlight to fill the space.

While the mansion has several grand areas, it doesn't appear to rely solely on luxury to make an impression. Much of its charm comes from the combination of greenery, family possessions and old-world architecture.