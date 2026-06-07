Acclaimed Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died at 56. Tributes poured in from political leaders and film fraternity, who remembered him as a versatile performer. He had been suffering from health issues and acted in over 300 films.

Tributes poured in for acclaimed Malayalam actor Salim Kumar after his demise at the age of 56, with political leaders and colleagues from the film industry remembering him as one of Kerala's finest performers and an influential figure in Malayalam cinema. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal remembered the late actor on Sunday, calling his death a great loss to Kerala's film industry. Speaking to ANI, he said, "He was the most talented actor of Kerala. Even though he was a film actor, every time he used to campaign for the Congress party. It is a great loss for the Congress party also..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Actor Jayan Cherthala also mourned the demise of the late actor, saying, "He has acted in more than 300 movies... He was suffering from certain internal organ-related problems for the last 3 to 4 years... All the film fraternity people are here to give him respect... " Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh added, "A very famous Malayalam artist, Salim Kumar, has passed away... He was also associated with the Congress party... Salim Kumar is one of the most important artists in the Malayalam film industry..."

His mortal remains were brought to his residence, where family members, friends, political leaders and admirers gathered to pay their last respects. Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile performers, passed away at the age of 56 after reportedly being rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday. His death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the state.

An Illustrious Career

The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor's demise and expressed "profound grief" over the loss of the celebrated performer. In an official statement, the government described him as a "renowned film actor" and highlighted his National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his acclaimed performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. The statement also noted his Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu (2005).

Over a career spanning more than three decades and over 300 films, Salim Kumar established himself as a beloved comic actor before earning widespread acclaim for his emotionally powerful character portrayals. His unique ability to move seamlessly between humour and intense drama made him one of the most respected artists in Malayalam cinema.

His achievements included the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu in 2010. He was also recognised with Kerala State Film Awards for Achanurangatha Veedu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan. (ANI)