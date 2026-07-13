Veteran actor C. Rajashekharan Nair, who was a familiar face in over 500 Malayalam films, has passed away. He was famous for playing police officers and was a regular in director Joshiy's movies. The industry fondly knew him as 'SI Rajashekharan'.

Kottayam: Veteran Malayalam actor C. Rajashekharan Nair has passed away. He was a native of Chingavanam in Kottayam.

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Nair was a constant presence in films by famous directors like Joshiy and Thampi Kannanthanam. He acted in over 500 movies, including big hits like Rajavinte Makan, Sandarbham, Mudra, and Nair Saab. The funeral will take place at 2 PM today at his family home in Chingavanam.

He played the role of a Sub-Inspector so many times that everyone in the film industry just called him 'SI Rajashekharan'. He was a regular feature in director Joshiy's films. Some of his other important movies are Vazhiyorakazchakal, Sethurama Iyer CBI, No. 20 Madras Mail, and Thappana. He also acted in many TV serials.

Rajashekharan Nair lived in Chingavanam, Kottayam. He is survived by his wife, Ajithakumari, and two daughters, Anusha Deepu (who lives in Dubai) and Archana Rajashekharan Nair (in Abu Dhabi). His son-in-law is S. Deepu (Dubai).