    Where is Deepika Padukone? Check out her latest selfie with fans in one of India's neighbouring countries

    The Pathaan (2023) actress recently visited Bhutan. She walked to Tiger's Nest before taking photographs with fans and admirers in a cafe. See recent pictures from the actress's holiday here.

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Check out her latest selfie with fans in one of India's neighbouring countries
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Actress Deepika Padukone recently visited Bhutan and has been travelling across the nation. A few pictures of the actor posted by fans have been going viral online. In one such photo, the actress was seen posing and smiling away with two native people of Bhutan. The actor donned a grey jacket over a brown co-ord suit. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and white sneakers.

    We are all aware of how connected her fans Deepika is. Padukone is one of the few actors who has consistently made time for them. Instagram user "mrajasegaran" posted a photo of Deepika grinning and taking a photograph with the Bhutanese woman. The actor was observed walking about with a bag and wearing black attire. She appeared in the photo with no makeup on. The actor placed her hand on the woman's shoulder in the photograph. Check out the photo here:

    ALSO READ: Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by MR (@mrajasegaran)

    The ardent fan captioned: "This deserves its own post. I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen she is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic. #deepikapadukone." The location, as set by the user was Tiger's Nest-Taktsang, in Paro, Kingdom of Bhutan. 

    HOW DID FANS REACT:  A well-wisher commented, "So magical." Another fan wrote, "So beautiful, thank you for posting this." An Instagram user said, "True she is so humble and grounded." "Gorgeous as always my @deepikapadukone," read a comment.

    The YourCafe Restaurant's official Instagram feed posted images of the actor with the employees. Deepika appeared in the pictures sporting a white dress and dark shades. She smiled while taking several group selfies with the staff. The post was captioned: "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage, @yourcafebhutan It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down-to-earth soul." 

    PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the movie 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan. For the first time, the pair will star on screen together. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in significant parts, is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. Moreover, she also has the Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas starrer 'Project K' in her kitty.

    ALSO READ: Three superfoods in your daily diet which aims to keep gut clean, healthy and relaxed

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
