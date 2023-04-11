Three superfoods in your daily diet which aims to keep gut clean, healthy and relaxed

To beat unbearable heat, you should eat and consume foods that are easy to digest and won't weigh down your gut. Here are the three must-have superfoods to help you stay cool.

Image: Getty Images

A balanced diet is needed to have good gut health. To beat heat, foods that are easy to digest and won't weigh down your gut are a must. Adequate hydration is also crucial, so drink plenty of water, particularly in hot weather. Health experts share how it is best to avoid consuming sugary or fatty foods, which can cause inflammation and stress to your digestive system. So here are the three superfoods that makes gut health relaxed in summers.

Image: Getty Images

1. Hydrating fruits: While drinking water is the ideal way to remain hydrated, it can be challenging to consume the recommended amount. However, foods with higher water content, like watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, and grapes, are brilliant options. These fruits will keep you hydrated and relaxed during the hot summer months.

Image: Getty Images

2. Cooling vegetables: While cold beverages and frozen desserts can beat the heat and delight the tastebuds, they do not have any health benefits. Vegetables like cucumber, celery, and lettuce are rich in water content and provide a cooling effect to your body. You can also add these vegetables to salads or make a refreshing smoothie to keep a relaxed gut.

Image: Getty Images