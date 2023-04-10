Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details

Shefali Shah shares a horrifying experience she had to go through when she went to the market and reveals why she never spoke about it. Scroll down to know more details on the same.

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is one of the most incredible actresses in the entertainment industry. She can play various roles effectively with poise and finesse, leaving a lasting impact on the audiences. Having been lauded for her roles in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Darlings, Jalsa, and the web show Delhi Crime, she recently opened up about a horrifying experience she had to go through when she once went to the market. She revealed why she never spoke about it.

In an interview with a leading Indian news wire agency, opening up on the entire incident, Shefali Shah said that she was walking through a crowded market when she got touched inappropriately. She recalled how she felt awful about it and never said anything because it was shameful.

Shedding some insight on the same, Shefali said, "I remember walking into a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I would not say it was guilt, but it is just shameful."

When further questioned if she had ever wondered if she had anything to invite it. She said that people who go through such experiences always feel guilty and shameful. They shove the entire experience under the carpet. The 49-year-old actress continued, "Honestly, I, do not think I gave it so much thought that it is an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me."

For the unversed, Shefali rose to fame again when she played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's mother in Dil Dhadakne Do. She starred in projects like Delhi Crime, Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and Delhi Crime Season 2.

