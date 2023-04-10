Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details

    Shefali Shah shares a horrifying experience she had to go through when she went to the market and reveals why she never spoke about it. Scroll down to know more details on the same.

    Shefali Shah shares horrifying story about being 'touched inappropriately' in market; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Shefali Shah is one of the most incredible actresses in the entertainment industry. She can play various roles effectively with poise and finesse, leaving a lasting impact on the audiences. Having been lauded for her roles in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Darlings, Jalsa, and the web show Delhi Crime, she recently opened up about a horrifying experience she had to go through when she once went to the market. She revealed why she never spoke about it.

    In an interview with a leading Indian news wire agency, opening up on the entire incident, Shefali Shah said that she was walking through a crowded market when she got touched inappropriately. She recalled how she felt awful about it and never said anything because it was shameful.

    ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Fans roast Karan Johar's 'retaliation' on 'launch' of 'talentless nepos;' know more

    Shedding some insight on the same, Shefali said, "I remember walking into a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I would not say it was guilt, but it is just shameful."

    When further questioned if she had ever wondered if she had anything to invite it. She said that people who go through such experiences always feel guilty and shameful. They shove the entire experience under the carpet. The 49-year-old actress continued, "Honestly, I, do not think I gave it so much thought that it is an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me."

    For the unversed, Shefali rose to fame again when she played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's mother in Dil Dhadakne Do. She starred in projects like Delhi Crime, Human, Jalsa, Darlings, and Delhi Crime Season 2.

    ALSO READ: Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show AHA

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show

    Roadies Season 19 marks Rhea Chakraborty's triumphant comeback as gang leader AHA

    Roadies Season 19 marks Rhea Chakraborty's triumphant comeback as gang leader

    Fans roast Karan Johar's 'retaliation' on 'launch' of 'talentless nepos;' know more vma

    Fans roast Karan Johar's 'retaliation' on 'launch' of 'talentless nepos;' know more

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar meet despite rumors of dispute, whats cooking? Know more AHA

    Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar meet despite rumors of dispute, what's cooking? Know more

    Nayanthara begins filming her next film 'Lady Superstar 75'; know the details vma

    Nayanthara begins filming her next film 'Lady Superstar 75'; know the details

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification on Tuesday anr

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification on Tuesday

    football Constantine Hatzidakis elbow row: Ex-EPL referees, Jurgen Klopp open up on incident against Andy Robertson during Arsenal clash against Liverpool-ayh

    Hatzidakis' elbow row: Ex-EPL referees, Klopp open up on incident against Robertson during Arsenal clash

    Greater Noida shocker: Body of 2-year-old girl found stuffed in laptop bag hanging from neighbour's door AJR

    Greater Noida shocker: Body of 2-year-old girl found stuffed in laptop bag hanging from neighbour's door

    2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut from specs to interiors Know all about it gcw

    2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid makes global debut; Know all about it

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show AHA

    Zee Cine Awards 2023: Varun Dhawan received whopping Rs 5 crores to host and perform at show

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon