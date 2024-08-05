Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'most beautiful' during his India visit

    In 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attractiveness captivated Hugh Jackman, who praised her while simultaneously admiring his wife.

    When 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'most beautiful' during his India visit RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hugh Jackman are two celebrities who have recently received a lot of media attention. Aishwarya made headlines when she ditched coming with the Bachchans at the Ambani wedding. People began to believe that her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan was strained. Hugh Jackman, on the other hand, will reprise his role as Wolverine in the MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine film, which also stars Ryan Reynolds. The fan base is overjoyed to see him play the clawed superhero after so many years.

    In 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's attractiveness captivated Hugh Jackman, who praised her while simultaneously admiring his wife. In his address, the X-Men star thanked Aish and stated that he was told he would be introduced by the world's most beautiful actress, and he assumed it would be his wife. Jackman stated that he is a highly intelligent man, and he claimed this since his wife is sitting in the front row.

    Also read: Manjummel Boys' producers pay Ilaiyaraaja Rs 60 lakh to settle 'Kanmani Anbodu' copyright dispute

    Furthermore, the Deadpool and Wolverine star referred to Aishwarya as the most beautiful actress, joking that he is not as gorgeous as Deborra. Hugh also praised FICCI for inviting them to Mumbai, stating that it was his goal to visit the city. 

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

    Since the Ambani wedding, netizens have speculated on the possibility of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan splitting up. A few days earlier, Abhishek liked a divorce-related post, leading their admirers to believe that the marriage was going through a hard patch. However, these are only guesses at this juncture, as neither Aish nor Abhi have commented on the split rumors. Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were recently sighted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport after returning from New York. The paparazzi photographed the mother-daughter combo in a good mood.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success dmn

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action RKK

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience RKK

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues vkp

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours

    Recent Stories

    Meet Major General VT Mathew malayali army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths RBA EAI

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss AJR

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon