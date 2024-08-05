Manjummel Boys' producers pay Ilaiyaraaja Rs 60 lakh to settle 'Kanmani Anbodu' copyright dispute

The Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys", directed by Chidambaram, faced a copyright dispute with music composer Ilaiyaraaja over the use of his song "Kanmani Anbodu". The producers claimed they had bought the rights from audio labels, but Ilaiyaraaja demanded Rs 2 crore in compensation.

A dispute between the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' and renowned music composer Ilayaraja over the unauthorized use of his iconic song 'Kanmani Anbodu' from the movie Guna has been resolved. According to multiple sources, the producers have agreed to pay a settlement to Ilayaraja, bringing an end to the controversy.

ED quizzes Manjummel Boys' producer Soubin Shahir in money laundering case

The movie Manjummel Boys features the iconic song 'Kanmani Anbodu' in a pivotal scene, but Ilaiyaraaja, the song's copyright holder, alleged that the filmmakers didn't secure his NOC. However, the Manjummel Boys team countered that they had obtained the necessary rights from the audio label that owns the song's distribution rights, sparking a dispute over ownership and authorisation.

In a bid to resolve the dispute, the producers of Manjummel Boys, Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony, have reportedly paid a compensation of Rs 60 lakh to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, bringing an end to the controversy.

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja initially sought a hefty compensation of Rs 2 crore from the makers of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, following its massive success. However, after a series of negotiations, the parties agreed on a reduced settlement of Rs 60 lakh, resolving the dispute over the unauthorized use of his iconic song.

The blockbuster film 'Manjummel Boys', helmed by director Chidambaram and grossing over Rs 200 crore globally, found itself embroiled in a copyright dispute. However, one of the film's producers clarified that they had legally acquired the rights to use the song in Tamil and Telugu.

