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Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence on Raghav Juyal Dating Rumours, Calls Him 'Very Good Friend'
Shehnaaz Gill has finally reacted to ongoing dating rumours with Raghav Juyal. Without discussing her personal life, the actress described him as a "very good friend" and urged fans to support his upcoming film.
Shehnaaz Gill Reacts to Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal
Dating rumours surrounding Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been making headlines for months, especially after the two were recently spotted arriving hand-in-hand at the Kill actor's birthday celebration. A separate viral video, allegedly showing Shehnaaz sitting on Raghav's lap while getting into a car, further fuelled speculation. However, the actress has now addressed their bond.
'He Is My Very Good Friend'
During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz politely declined to answer questions about her personal life. Instead of commenting on the dating rumours, she urged fans to support Raghav's upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. Calling him a "very good friend," she praised his dedication and wished success for his latest project.
Shehnaaz Praises Raghav's Journey
Shehnaaz said Raghav has earned his place in the industry through hard work and perseverance without any industry backing. She encouraged audiences to watch Bhai Tera Star Hai, adding that his first outing as a lead actor deserves all the support from fans and moviegoers.
Raghav Earlier Denied Dating Reports
The duo worked together in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, after which rumours about their relationship began circulating. Although Salman Khan once joked about their chemistry during the film's promotions, Raghav later clarified that they were never dating. He stated that they were simply co-stars and friends, while confirming that he was single.
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