Producer Denise Di Novi reveals Nicole Kidman's commitment to 'Practical Magic' was so intense she burst blood vessels while filming an exorcism scene. The film is set for a 4K release, and a sequel with Sandra Bullock is also in the works.

Actor Nicole Kidman's commitment to her role in the 1998 fantasy drama 'Practical Magic' was so intense that she "burst a few blood vessels" while filming one of the movie's most emotionally demanding scenes, according to producer Denise Di Novi, according to People.

Di Novi reflected on the making of the cult classic in an interview with People as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that 'Practical Magic' will be released on 4K UHD for the first time on August 25. Recalling the casting process, Di Novi said Sandra Bullock joined the project early and also served as a producer, while the team was eager to cast Kidman opposite her.

"At that time, Nicole Kidman was just finishing 'Eyes Wide Shut' and she hadn't done anything like this. She had done mostly darker stuff and thrillers and we just felt like that would be a really exciting thing to see her do something like this," Di Novi said.

"Luckily she agreed and she came on," she added.

Kidman's Intense On-Set Commitment

According to Di Novi, Kidman brought remarkable intensity to every scene, especially the sequence in which Gilly, Sally, Frances and Jet attempt to banish the spirit of Jimmy, played by Goran Visnjic.

"I mean, probably the most difficult scene was when they were trying to vanquish Jimmy's spirit with the coven, the group of women. It was Goran Visnjic. And it was really intense for the actors in the circle of the coven and Nicole Kidman was possessed," Di Novi recalled.

"And she definitely throws herself into a role in every scene. It was very, very tough for her. She even kind of burst a few blood vessels in her face while she was shooting that scene. It was incredibly intense and everyone really, really threw themselves into it in a very realistic way," she added, according to People.

Bullock and Kidman's 'Icon Status'

Looking back at the film, Di Novi said both Bullock and Kidman have since achieved "icon status" and praised the chemistry they shared on screen.

"I think there are certain actresses that reach a level of icon status either because of the length of their career or their level of excellence. And you don't often see two of them in equal roles in the same movie," she said.

She added that everyone on set recognised the unique pairing when the two actors first performed together.

"You have two of the greatest and not only the greatest, the most popular, two of the greatest, most beloved actors alive today, acting together and playing sisters and their chemistry is so unique," Di Novi said, as per the outlet.

Anticipation for 'Practical Magic 2'

Speaking about the upcoming sequel, Di Novi said the chemistry between Bullock and Kidman has become even stronger.

"The chemistry in the second movie is even more so than the first movie because they're bringing more of themselves to the second movie -- their life experience and all the work they've done in all these years," she said.

"I just think that to see the two of them, who are so powerful in their talent and in their stature in the business, do this, what we call a two-hander together, it's just really inspiring," she added, according to People.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release 'Practical Magic' on 4K UHD for the first time on August 25.

'Practical Magic 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11. (ANI)