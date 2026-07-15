Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in the city looking chic as ever as they stepped out for a dosa date. Take a look at the video.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their second baby. The duo already has a beautiful baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, and they are all looking forward to their second inning as parents. Yes, you read that right. Just a few days ago, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport serving style and couple goals. Ranveer was seen helping Deepika by lending her his hand, while she looked stunning in a black bodycon, flaunting her baby bump.

Parents-To-Be Step Out For A Dosa Date

The couple was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, stepping out for an intimate lunch date. They were surrounded by tight security, and the couple was spotted at a popular restaurant to enjoy benne dosas. Their fashion game was, as usual, on point. Deepika wore a comfy co-ord set, while Ranveer kept it classy in a T-shirt and black pants. Deepika's security team was seen requesting the bystanders not to film the couple.

Take A Look At The Video

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On The Work Front

Deepika will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits Indian cinema has ever seen.