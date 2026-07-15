Nick Jonas has finally revealed the DM that started it all. Yes, marking his presence on the Hey Jonas podcast. The celebrity couple looked visibly embarrassed but oh-so-cute!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved and celebrated couples who make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, stunning looks, and loving couple goals. The duo is known for getting married after 6 months of dating. It was truly a ‘when it feels right, it feels right’ moment for them, and there's nothing more beautiful than that.

How Nick and Peecee's Story Began

Well, if you are their fan, then you would know that they began talking with each other when Nick slid into Priyanka's DMs on X (formerly Twitter). Yes, now marking their latest presence on the Hey Jonas podcast, Nick finally revealed the dm he had sent Priyanka. The duo was seen visibly cutely embarrassed as they smiled and held hands during the show. It all started when Kevin Jonas asked Nick if he had seen Priyanka in Quantico, and that's how the knowing and learning about each other began, and the rest is history.

What was the text

Nick’s first message read, “Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?” Priyanka replied, “Hey. Graham’s told me so much about you. Let’s text. More private. My team can access this."

About Their Wedding

Priyanka and Nick married in a multi-day celebration from December 1 to December 2, 2018, at the stunning and palatial Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple honored both her Indian heritage and his Christian upbringing with two different ceremonies, alongside several traditional pre-wedding festivities like the Mehendi and Sangeet. Priyanka walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, walked her down.

On The Work Front

The actress is all set to make a huge comeback to Bollywood with SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi.