Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated the 15th anniversary of his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' by sharing nostalgic moments on Instagram, featuring co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar celebrated the 15th anniversary of his film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' on Wednesday by sharing nostalgic moments from the film on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a carousel of stills featuring his co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The final slide read, "Some roads stay with you forever," while the caption stated, "15 years. Still seizing the day. Celebrating #15YearsOfZindagiNaMilegiDobara."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'[ was released in theatres on July 15, 2011.

Zoya Akhtar also joined the celebrations by sharing memorable sequences from the film on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

A Cult Classic Remembered

The film features Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' remains a cherished film, known for its ensemble cast and adventurous storyline. The movie follows three friends on a road trip in Spain, where they engage in thrilling activities like running with bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and the Tomatina festival.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' received widespread acclaim for its storytelling; scenic visuals; music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy; and Javed Akhtar's poetry and has since attained cult status among audiences. The film is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and thrilling adventures like skydiving, running with bulls, and diving into self-realisation.

About Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the acclaimed 'Dil Chahta Hai' in 2001. He later made his acting debut with Rock On!!' in 2008 and has since established himself as one of Hindi cinema's leading actors, filmmakers and producers.