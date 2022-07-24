Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide; here's what 72-years-old actor revealed

    The Kashmir Files star, Mithun Chakraborty, recalled his difficult times, saying that he once considered suicide; read details
     

    When Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide; here's what 72-years-old actor revealed
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    One of the adored actors of the 70s and 80s was Mithun Chakraborty. Fans loved everything about him, including his good looks, acting, and dancing abilities. The actor built a route into the hearts of the viewers in addition to making a name for himself. 

    Mithun Chakraborty has a huge fan base, and people still get eager to see him on the big screen even if he has removed himself from acting. Fans adored Mithun in The Kashmir Files, where he was last seen. 

    Can you think that an actor who is so beloved by his fans now went through such a low point in his life during his difficult times that he almost considered suicide?

    In a recent interview with a popular daily, Mithun Chakraborty was questioned about his career's most challenging period and how he overcame it. The actor retorted that he usually avoids discussing this subject and that he has no particular period he would want to highlight. He continued by saying that we shouldn't talk about our difficult times since it would discourage prospective artists. 

    "Everyone faces challenges, but mine were particularly severe. I had had the impression that I would never be able to accomplish my objectives and even considered killing myself. Due to a number of factors, I was unable to go back to Kolkata. However, my counsel is never to consider taking your own life peacefully. I am a natural fighter, therefore I had no idea 

    He was even questioned about the changes in the movie business that he has seen over the years. The actor said that, in his opinion, social media is to responsible for the decline in human values that have been occurring as time has gone on. 

    "I am aware that there are positive aspects to internet media, but nowadays, people utilise it more for bad things. Earlier, we would all eat together while seated. Now we just go into our vanity vehicles and start using our phones," Mithun said.

    In the meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty's most recent acting appearance was in the Vivek Agnihotri film The Kashmir Files, which also starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. He played the part of IAS Brahma Dutt in the movie, which became a big hit at the box office. 

    The actor's upcoming role is in the Bengali movie Projapoti. The actor from Chandni Chowk to China is now seen serving as a judge on Colors TV's talent-based reality competition Hunarbaaz with director Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra.

