Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda took everyone by surprise when he wore slippers to the trailer launch of Liger. But did you know why he did so? His stylist has revealed the ‘why’ behind it.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most stylish actors in the Indian film industry. He has got swag to himself, is savvy and his looks are something that his female fans die for! Whether it is a promotional event, a showbiz party or a festival, Vijay has always dressed to perfection, and his style statement has always inspired many men to look up to him.

However, when he arrived for the trailer launch event of Liger in Mumbai on Friday, the actor once again surprised everyone with his fashion. Vijay Deverakonda walked in for the event wearing a plain round-neck black t-shirt that he paired with khaki cargo pants. While he kept his style extremely casual yet looked like the dashing actor that he is, there was a miss about his look for the trailer launch.

Contrary to anyone’s expectations, Vijay Deverakonda arrived for Liger’s trailer launch wearing no stylish sneakers, sports shoes or formal shoes, but rather rubber sippers. While it is absolutely normal for one to wear slippers, none would have expected an actor to wear them for an event as important as a trailer launch, given that celebrities always make it a point to keep their fashion at the top-notch.

And thus, when Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in rubber slippers, it became the talking point for everyone including his fans. People and even the fashion police wondered why did the actor choose to wear rubber slippers? The answer had now finally been revealed!

According to media reports, Vijay Deverakonda’s stylist said that the idea of wearing rubber slippers, which reportedly costs nothing more than Rs 199, was very much of the actor himself, but it came with a thought process. Vijay wanted to be connected with his character in Liger and wanted his appearance to also match up with it. Therefore, he decided to wear rubber slippers, something that his character in the film wears.

Taking his character’s minutest details into so much consideration for the film’s trailer launch, Vijay Deverakonda has once again proved why he is considered one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry.

Liger will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in the Hindi film industry. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the trailer of Liger was released early this week. Vijay has been paired opposite actor Ananya Panday while the film has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will release in the theatres on August 25.