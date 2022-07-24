Liger OTT Release Date: Hotstar or Netflix or Amazon? Here's where, when to watch Vijay Deverakonda’s film

On August 25, Puri Jagannadh's next sports-themed action movie Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will premiere in theatres all over the world. But what about the OTT release; read details

Image: Stills from the trailer

On August 25, Puri Jagannadh's next sports-themed action movie Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will premiere in theatres all over the world. Actress Ananya Panday makes her Tollywood debut with Liger, and actor Vijay Deverakonda makes his Bollywood debut. Liger is reportedly Vijay's first pan-Indian film.

Image: Stills from the trailer

Boxing icon Mike Tyson plays a significant role in the film, which was co-produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. Recently, the trailer for the film was unveiled to much acclaim. The movie's anticipated budget is probably around Rs 55 Crore, which is more than many second-line Tollywood bankable heroes have made in total.



Image: Stills

The movie Liger may be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar since Star Network has won the post-theatrical digital streaming rights, according to Tollywood insider rumours.

Image: Stills

The movie Liger is only allowed to debut after at least four weeks have passed since its theatrical release since it is scheduled for a massive international distribution on August 25.



Image: Stills

The OTT premiere could take longer than expected, depending on how well the Liger does at the box office. But with over a month until Liger's debut, nothing official has been said regarding the movie's pre-release business.



Image: Stills

In the movie, which features boxing star Mike Tyson in a special guest role, Ramya Krishnan plays a significant part. Liger was cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma, and Junaid Siddiqui edited it. Also Read: Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

Image: Stills