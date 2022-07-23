Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release on THIS date

Directed by Vikas Bahl, ‘GoodBye’ that stars actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release in the theatres this year. Continue reading this article to find out the date when the film will be released.

South’s one of the leading ladies, actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘GoodBye’. Rashmika’s debut project, in which she has been cast alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is now ready for its worldwide release. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release on October 7, 2022.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, ‘GoodBye’ is touted as a celebration of life. Led by Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film also features actors Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in important roles. Apart from these, actors Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Vikas Bahl’s ‘GoodBye’ has been backed by Ektaa R Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is being produced in association with Good Co. and is expected to leave the audience with some giggles and tears in their eyes.

‘Goodbye’, a family entertainer, is a heartwarming story about family, life and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in ‘Animal’ opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. She has also been cast in one more Hindi film where she will be paired opposite actor Tiger Shroff.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor has had two back-to-back releases this year – Jhundh and Runway 34. His next upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji-directorial ‘Brahmastra’ on September 9, starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. ‘GoodBye’ will mark the fourth release of Big B in the year 2022.