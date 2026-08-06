Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 trailer has hit the internet, and fans are divided. In light of the same, let's revisit one of his interviews on Koffee With Karan, where he gave some fiery answers. Keep scrolling to know more!

Emraan Hashmi is back in the news thanks to the trailer of his film Awarapan 2 that has hit the internet. Apart from his stellar performances over the years, his appearance on the infamous Koffee With Karan show remains controversial. Yes, you read that right. The actor, a 2014 guest on Koffee with Karan, called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic'. He also joked about 'stealing' Kareena Kapoor Khan from Saif Ali Khan.

'Plastic': The Aishwarya Rai Comment

Karan Johar didn't hold back. During that rapid-fire round, he asked Hashmi to name an actress that came to mind with the word 'plastic'. Hashmi's quick reply? - "Aishwarya (Rai)." This remark ignited widespread controversy. Many viewers found it distasteful.

"I regret it because it was distasteful." Hashmi said this again recently. He wants to apologise if Aishwarya felt offended. Hashmi clarified he made the remark in jest. He chased that coveted hamper, playing the show's competitive game.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never directly addressed Hashmi's comment. But in a 2019 interview, she revealed something telling. Being called 'fake and plastic' was one of the harshest criticisms she ever faced. Reports claimed Aishwarya declined a film because Hashmi was involved. Nobody confirmed those claims.

Kareena Kapoor: The ‘Stealing’ Joke

Hashmi didn't stop there. On the same Koffee with Karan episode, he joked about Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karan Johar asked what he'd 'steal' from Saif Ali Khan. Hashmi's swift answer? "His wife." This showed his no-holds-barred attitude during the rapid-fire segment.

Hashmi's Continued Regret

Hashmi always insists he respects the actors he named. He explained his aim: win the hamper. That competitive environment led to those regrettable comments.