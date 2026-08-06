Actor-producer Richa Chadha has announced her non-fiction series 'Musafiri'. The first season will have eight episodes exploring Mumbai. The show is a tribute to the city and aims to uncover untold stories, people, and India's heritage.

Actor-producer Richa Chadha has announced her non-fiction series 'Musafiri', which aims to celebrate India's rich heritage, people and untold stories. The first season of 'Musafiri' will comprise eight episodes, each dedicated to uncovering the many layers of Mumbai, a city that Richa proudly calls her "residence of choice."

More than a conventional travel show, the series is conceived as a heartfelt tribute to the city that shaped her career, transformed her life and continues to inspire her as an artist, as per the press release.

Chadha seeks to explore why Indian society has evolved the way it has, reflecting her deep fascination with the country's diverse legacy and historical contributions to the world.

The Spirit Behind 'Musafiri'

Sharing the inspiration behind the series, Richa said in a statement, "I've always believed that travel isn't about ticking places off a list, it's about understanding the people, history and culture that shape them. That's the spirit behind 'Musafiri'."

She added, "I wanted to create a series that goes beyond landmarks and uncovers the stories that make every destination unique. We begin with Mumbai because it's a city that has constantly surprised me, but this is only the first stop."

A Nationwide Exploration

Highlighting the larger vision of the project, the actor-producer said, "Across India are countless traditions, communities and hidden gems waiting to be explored, and I hope 'Musafiri' inspires people to experience them with an open mind and a genuine sense of curiosity."

With Mumbai serving as the starting point, 'Musafiri' aims to evolve into a nationwide exploration of India's extraordinary diversity, offering viewers meaningful journeys into the country's culture, history and communities, one destination at a time. (ANI)