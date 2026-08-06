With the announcement of Awarapan 2, actor Emraan Hashmi is set to return as Shivam Pandit. The article delves into the actor's impressive Rs 105 crore net worth, detailing his movie salary, brand endorsements, and extensive real estate portfolio including properties in Mumbai, Goa, and Lonavala.

The trailer of Awarapan 2 was released on August 6, bringing back actor Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit nearly 19 years after the first film. Actor Disha Patani has also joined the cast as Zara, adding a new layer to Shivam's journey. The upcoming film sets up a darker story of pain, rage and revenge, with Shivam returning to face consequences left unresolved earlier.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, with Pen Marudhar handling All India theatrical distribution.

A Look At Emraan Hashmi's Net Worth

Beyond his acting income, Emraan Hashmi has amassed a substantial wealth. His real estate holdings, which are dispersed throughout some of India's most desirable regions, account for a sizable portion of his wealth.

Hashmi's main home is a four-bedroom flat in Mumbai's posh Bandra district. The house, which he and his wife Parveen Shahani Hashmi curated, has a cosy, simple design. The rooms are defined by earthy hues, wooden details, beige walls, and striking lighting. The residence also features a library and a private gym. Beautiful views of the Mumbai skyline can be seen from Emraan Hashmi's Bandra home. The flat is valued at Rs 16 crore, according to Financial Express.

The real estate holdings of Emraan Hashmi extend far beyond Mumbai. He has an opulent mansion in Goa. The magazine states that it was purchased in 2010 and is valued at more than Rs 10 crore. The seaside villa, which has a gym, swimming pool, and terrace garden, is his haven from the bustle of the city.

The actor from Awarapan also has a property in Lonavala that he paid Rs 12 crore for. There are rumours that he obtains passive rental income from a mountain resort in Himachal Pradesh. His portfolio is completed with a commercial facility in Andheri, Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi makes around Rs. 10 crores every year. Most of his money comes from doing ads for brands and acting in movies. For each movie, Emraan Hashmi salary is around Rs. 5-6 crores, plus a part of the profit. He also charges Rs. 2 crores for promoting brands.

The total estimated value of Emraan Hashmi's real estate assets is around Rs 30 crore. The estimated net worth of Emraan Hashmi is Rs 105 crore.