Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri have been summoned by a Chandigarh court in connection with an alleged Rs 3 crore cheating case related to the Being Human Jewellery franchise. Businessman Arun Gupta alleged financial losses due to unfulfilled promises, prompting the court to direct their appearance on October 5.

A Chandigarh court summoned Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. The reason? An alleged Rs 3 crore cheating case. Summons came on August 5, 2026, over a dispute linked to the Being Human Jewellery franchise, a venture tied to the superstar's charity.

A complaint by Chandigarh businessman Arun Gupta sparked this legal action. He accused brand representatives - including the prominent Khan siblings, of failing to deliver commitments made during a franchise outlet's establishment. This led to heavy financial losses, he claims.

Allegations of Unfulfilled Promises and Financial Loss

Rs 3 crore - that’s the staggering investment Gupta says he poured into a Being Human Jewellery showroom in Chandigarh's Manimajra area. He claims he made this substantial investment only after representatives promised comprehensive business support, consistent product availability, and strong promotional assistance.

Without that backing, the venture faltered. The complaint's crux several major promises, including direct promotional support and Salman Khan's own association to boost business, never materialised. This key expected support was missing, directly hitting the franchise's performance and market penetration. It killed viability.

From February 2020, Gupta further alleged, the outlet supplying Being Human jewellery stayed closed without explanation. This caused major disruption in inventory management. It badly affected his business's daily operations and sales. He also accused six individuals from the company of misrepresenting the investment opportunity and the brand's operational model.

The Role of Salman and Alvira Khan in the Dispute

Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri - their names appeared specifically on the Chandigarh court summons. This puts their personal involvement squarely in the spotlight. The company once claimed the superstar and his sister were not directly involved in day-to-day franchising contracts. But the court's decision to summon them suggests a deeper look into their roles or influence within the Being Human brand structure, especially concerning the jewellery franchise.

Arun Gupta’s complaint likely detailed specific instances or implied connections. These led the court to include the siblings in the legal proceedings. Their exact direct involvement in the specific promises made to Gupta awaits full presentation in court. Yet, their association with the brand as its public face and key figures clearly forms the core of these failed promotional promises.

Legal Directives and Upcoming Court Appearance

In past claims addressing similar concerns, the business insisted Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri weren't directly involved in the franchising contract. Style and Content Jewellery Pvt Ltd, they said, independently managed the jewellery business under a distinct brand licensing arrangement. This is the company's defence against placing direct responsibility on the celebrity siblings.

October 5 - That's the date the court order demands all accused parties, including Salman Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, appear. This key procedural step in such legal matters mandates their presence to formally respond to the serious allegations of cheating and financial loss. It's part of the ongoing case.