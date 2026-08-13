Alia Bhatt once gave a very cheeky response when she revealed her bedroom secret and shared which position she likes in bed. Keep scrolling to know more.

Alia Bhatt will always be known for being super chill and candid when it comes to media interaction. She is stunning, has a great fashion sense, is a diva, and when it comes to acting, no one can beat her. Fans have always been in awe of her presence, and they love how relatable and easy-going her answers are. Well, in the light of the same, Alia once very cheekily revealed what her favourite sex position is. Yes, you read that right.

Alia Bhatt Spills Bedroom Secrets

In an interview with Vogue, Alia had once revealed that her favourite sex position is ‘classic missionary,’ as she is a ‘very simple person.’ In the same interview, Alia had revealed that she prefers dating older men. Mind you, her husband Ranbir Kapoor is 10 years older than her. The duo got married in 2022 in a private ceremony at their home, Vastu in Bandra, amid the presence of loved ones. It was quite an intimate affair. They had all the ceremonies in the comfort of their home.

Alia On Marriage Myth

Post marriage, when Alia appeared on Koffee With Karan, she was asked to bust a myth around marriage; she said, “That you have sex on the first night. There's no such thing as suhagraat; you are tired. You are so exhausted you want to go to sleep.”

On The Work Front

The actress was last seen in YRF spy-drama Alpha with Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film had Hrithik Roshan's cameo. Up next, she has announced her collaboration with Sohum Shah for Tumbbad 2.