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Cheat Day! Eat Like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Other Bollywood Divas To Satisfy Cravings
Are you feeling like taking a cheat day? Well, you are not alone. If you want to satisfy some of your cravings, then we bring you a list of Bollywood divas and what they love to eat when they feel like cheating on their diet.
Of cravings and more!
We all like to indulge in some of our favourite foods when we are feeling extra indulgent with our diets. Well, you are not alone. Even Bollywood divas love to eat their favourite food each time they feel like cheating on their diet. Let's take a look!
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt loves to eat French fries and chocolates. Her favourite food and how!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika loves rich Hyderabadi biryani alongside sweet chocolate brownies and cakes.
Kareena Kapoor
We all know Bebo's love for Indian food. She loves parathas loaded with white butter or a rich slice of chocolate cake.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty's favourite indulgence is jalebi with rabdi.
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