More than six years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has once again alleged foul play, saying several unanswered questions continue to trouble the family.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. While the case was widely debated as a possible suicide, allegations of foul play have continued to surround his death.

In a recent interview with Supertalks By Themovingship, Shweta claimed that multiple psychics had told her about possible “foul play” in Sushant’s death. She also questioned the circumstances surrounding the post-mortem and the locked room.

“It’s been six years, we still do not know what really happened,” Shweta said, pointing to questions she believes remain unanswered. She added that “something was not right” and “something was wrong.”

‘They Will Not Even Spare Him’

Shweta also spoke about Sushant’s state of mind following the death of his manager, Disha Salian. According to her, the actor was deeply disturbed and repeatedly said that “they will not even spare him.”

She admitted that the family does not know whom Sushant was referring to when he used the word “they”, adding that he may have known something he was planning to reveal.

Shweta Says Family Wants To ‘Live Sushant’

Despite her continued allegations, Shweta said she no longer seeks closure from the CBI. She claimed the family believes there was some kind of cover-up and said they now want to focus on celebrating Sushant’s life and legacy.

Her latest comments have once again revived public discussion around the circumstances of the actor’s death.