Kangana Ranaut, an actor, celebrated Teej at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence and uploaded photos of the event. She also complimented Delhi's Chief Minister for his kindness and hospitality.

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Teej alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and subsequently uploaded photos from the festivities on social media. Ranaut complimented the Delhi Chief Minister for the kindness and hospitality she experienced at the ceremony.

Ranaut's Instagram photographs showed her dancing and enjoying Teej with other ladies. She described it as her first Teej festival, and said the gathering at Gupta's home made her feel loved and included.

Sharing the post, Ranaut wrote, “Meri pehli Teej ka tyohaar, Rekha didi ke ghar pe, sach mein ek badi bahen ka payaar aur dular bilkul ghar jaisa apnapan. Sabko teej ki anek shubhkamnaein (My first Teej festival, at Rekha sister's house, really the love of an elder sister and affection is just like home. Best wishes of Teej to all) (sic).”

Ranaut looked stunning at the event in a traditional green and orange silk saree with a contrasting green top, a striking choker set, matching earrings, and bangles. Aside from her cinematic career, the 40-year-old entered politics ahead of the 2024 General Elections and was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh. She ran for office on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) platform and has aggressively fought for regional infrastructure, disaster assistance, and cultural heritage in her native state.

The actress recently stated her strong feelings on the Cockroach Janta Party's youth-led protests and the Jharkhand protest.

Meanwhile, Manoj Tapadia wrote and directed Ranaut's most recent theatrical movie, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (2026).

Next, the actor will star with R Madhavan in an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller directed by AL Vijay, who previously directed her in Thalaivii.