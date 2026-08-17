Ajay Devgn’s old comments defending his Vimal Elaichi endorsement have resurfaced after Maharashtra FDA issued notices to him, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over the advertisement.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their association with a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The regulator has alleged that the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra. The actors have been asked to explain their roles and stop promotional activity linked to the campaign.

The development has brought renewed attention to Ajay Devgn’s earlier comments about endorsing the brand. In a past interview with SCREEN, Devgn defended his decision without naming the brand, saying, “It is a personal choice.” He clarified that he was promoting elaichi and argued that if certain products were considered harmful, they should not be sold.

Ajay’s Old Defence Goes Viral Again

Devgn had also said that when accepting an endorsement, one considers how harmful a product could be, adding that some products are harmful while others are not. His remarks are now being revisited amid the fresh regulatory action.

The actor’s statement has sparked renewed debate over celebrity endorsements and whether stars should consider the larger implications of promoting brands associated with controversial products.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Past Take

Shah Rukh Khan had previously addressed the moral responsibility of celebrities endorsing controversial products, including cigarettes and soft drinks. He argued that if authorities believe a product is harmful, they should stop its production and sale rather than targeting actors for advertising it.

Khan had said that actors are also professionals who work and earn through endorsements. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has not publicly reacted to the latest Vimal Elaichi controversy. The FDA row has once again placed the spotlight on surrogate advertising and the responsibility of celebrity brand ambassadors.