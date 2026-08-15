Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn celebrated India's 80th Independence Day with patriotic wishes. PM Narendra Modi, in his address, urged citizens to dream big and work towards the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Bollywood Celebrates Independence Day

As India marks its 80th Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities joined the celebrations on Saturday as they shared heartfelt wishes with fans and fellow Indians. From messages celebrating the tricolour and the nation's rich heritage to calls for unity, hope and a brighter future, stars across the Hindi film industry marked the occasion in their own style.

Suniel Shetty also shared a picture of himself with the Tricolour and spoke about the emotion attached to the national flag. "Every time the Tiranga goes up, the heart somehow stands a little taller. Happy Independence Day... Always grateful. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Ajay Devgn shared a message on his Instagram Story, speaking about the freedom to dream and build. "To the freedom that lets us dream, create and build. Happy Independence Day," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar shared an Independence Day tribute on his Instagram Story featuring the colours of the Indian flag, India Gate, temples and a charkha. Sharing his wishes, the actor wrote, "May the glory of our tricolour always remain; let there be hope in every heart and a dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Happy Independence Day to all of you. Jai Hind! Always proud. Always grateful."

PM Modi's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

The messages came as the country observed Independence Day on August 15, remembering India's independence from British rule in 1947.

Meanwhile, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat." The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality." A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast, and the capacity to carve a path forward - even amidst difficulties and disasters - naturally emerges," he added. (ANI)