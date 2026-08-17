Ravi Kishan’s viral paparazzi moment has caught attention as he greets photographers and exchanges high-fives, while ‘Mirzapur’ star Divyenndu Sharma performs Munna Bhaiya’s popular dance steps in the background, adding to buzz.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is currently grabbing attention online after a candid paparazzi video surfaced on social media. The clip captures a simple yet entertaining moment involving Ravi Kishan and actor Divyenndu Sharma.

In the viral video, Ravi Kishan can be seen greeting the paparazzi and exchanging high-fives with them. However, what caught viewers’ attention was the scene in the background, where Divyenndu Sharma can be seen performing the viral dance steps associated with his popular Mirzapur character, Munna Bhaiya.

The unexpected combination has made the clip particularly entertaining. While Ravi Kishan appears busy interacting with the photographers in the foreground, Divyenndu’s dance in the background creates a spontaneous celebrity moment that looks almost perfectly timed.

Divyenndu became widely recognised for playing Munna Tripathi, popularly known as Munna Bhaiya, in Mirzapur. The character remains one of the show’s most memorable personalities, while related dialogues, scenes and dance moments continue to find a strong audience on social media.

The video has been circulating widely across social media, with viewers reacting to the amusing sight of the two actors appearing in the same frame. The contrast between Ravi Kishan’s friendly interaction with paparazzi and Divyenndu’s energetic dance has added to the clip’s viral appeal.

The moment has given fans an unexpected glimpse of two popular performers sharing a light-hearted setting. With Divyenndu’s viral dance steps playing out behind Ravi Kishan, the short paparazzi clip has quickly become a fun social media talking point. Fans have been sharing the clip, especially because the frame brings together Ravi Kishan’s interaction with paparazzi and Divyenndu’s recognisable performance. The setting makes the video feel spontaneous, playful and internet-friendly, giving viewers a memorable celebrity moment to discuss .