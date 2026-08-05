Here's how Deepika Padukone once reacted when a fan touched her chin during a public appearance when she was being mobbed by her fans. Keep scrolling to know more.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, and there's no denying that. The actress makes everyone go WOW with her stunning looks, undying love for her craft, and those big, bright, beautiful eyes that are a show-stealer each time Deepika makes a public appearance. Well, let us tell you that Deepika often gets mobbed by fans.

When Deepika Was Touched By a Fan

Yes, you read that right. Once when she was promoting he film Bajirao Mastani, the actress was hounded by fans who were trying to take a selfie with her. Now that video has yet again gone viral on social media. Yes, in the video we can see Deepika clicking a selfie with a fan who later sweetly touched her chin and gave a gesture of ‘you are beautiful.' Deepika was taken aback for a moment, but she sweetly folded her hands and said namaste.

Take a look at the video here!

Fan's React

As soon as this video was posted by a fan page, it took no time to get viral yet again. One fan wrote, “Most beautiful.” Another wrote, “ Two step verification.” One more fan wrote, “Being a woman how sweet she is.” Another fan wrote, “civic sense v/s indians.”

On The Work Front

The actress is currently pregnant with her second baby. She is already a mom to a beautiful baby girl, whom she and Ranveer have named Dua. Up next, she will be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and the pan-India Telugu film Raaka.