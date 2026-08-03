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Deepika Padukone Inspired Eye-Makeup Looks To Bring On The Glam This Festive Season
Deepika Padukone is here to make you look all glam and stunning this festive season with her impeccable eye makeup looks. Keep scrolling to know more.
Dreamy Girl!
Whenever we think of Deepika Padukone, we think of someone who has big, beautiful eyes that add more charm to her sharp face and striking appearance. Today, we bring you her stunning eye makeup looks to look glam this festive season.
Black Smokey Eyes!
A deep, dark black eyeshadow blended with stunning black eyeliner and loads of mascara - gorgeous and bold!
Nude Eye Makeup!
A striking nude eyeshadow as a base and no fuss. Just a simple eyeliner to complete the look, and you are good to go.
Pop of colour
Go bold this festive season by adding a pop of colour to your eyes. Blend it out like Deepika to add depth and a bold winged liner appearance.
Pink affair
A dash of soft pink eyeshadow is all you need to blend your rosy makeup. This look is perfect for donning any Indian wear.
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