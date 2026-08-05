President Droupadi Murmu's recent journey from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur aboard the Presidential Special has renewed interest in India's exclusive VVIP train, built with advanced security, luxury and state-of-the-art facilities

President Droupadi Murmu recently undertook a rare rail journey from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur in Odisha aboard the specially configured Presidential Special, one of India's most secure and exclusive trains. The journey marked only the third official train trip of her presidency and showcased the sophisticated mobile facility designed exclusively for the country's Head of State.

A self-contained luxury train built for the President

The Presidential Special consists of an 18-coach luxury rake designed to function as a fully equipped travelling residence and office. At its centre is the Presidential Suite, fitted with bullet-resistant double-glazed windows, secure communication systems and emergency safety features.

The train also includes a dedicated Presidential Zone with a conference and secretariat coach, a VIP meeting lounge and guest accommodation, allowing official meetings and administrative work to continue seamlessly during travel. Luxury dining coaches and a modern kitchen ensure onboard hospitality throughout the journey.

High-level security and operational support

Security is one of the defining features of the Presidential Special. Dedicated command and surveillance coaches help coordinate the President's movement, while specialised communication systems enable secure connectivity throughout the journey.

The train also carries medical facilities, engineering support teams, housekeeping staff and logistics coaches, allowing it to operate as a self-sufficient mobile presidential establishment. During the Odisha journey, a female Train Manager, formerly known as a railway guard, flagged off the Presidential Special with a green signal from Bhubaneswar, adding another notable moment to the historic trip.

Modern technology inspired by luxury rail travel

Unlike the historic wooden Presidential Saloon that was retired in 2006, the current Presidential Special is a modern train built with advanced technology and enhanced comfort.

Drawing inspiration from the luxurious layout of the Maharajas' Express while incorporating specialised VVIP security systems, the train features advanced air-suspension technology that provides a smoother ride at operating speeds of around 90-100 kmph. Its blend of comfort, safety and functionality makes it one of India's most sophisticated railway assets reserved exclusively for presidential travel.