Before becoming one of Telugu cinema's most recognisable villains, Pradeep Rawat had already spent years working in Hindi films and television. Many viewers first knew him as Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, but it was SS Rajamouli's 2004 sports drama Sye that changed the course of his career.

Playing the ruthless Bikshu Yadav, Rawat delivered a performance that instantly struck a chord with audiences. His intimidating screen presence, distinctive appearance, and powerful dialogue delivery made the character one of Tollywood's most memorable villains.

The success of Sye opened the doors to several major Telugu films. He went on to feature in blockbusters like Prabhas' Chhatrapati, Chiranjeevi's Stalin, and Allu Arjun's Desamuduru. Around the same time, his portrayal of the ruthless Ram in Suriya's Ghajini further established him as one of South Indian cinema's most dependable antagonists.