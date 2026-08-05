- Home
- Entertainment
- Pradeep Rawat's last film was THIS Telugu release; how Bikshu Yadav came full circle
Pradeep Rawat's last film was THIS Telugu release; how Bikshu Yadav came full circle
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. While he built a remarkable career across Indian cinema, his final Telugu film beautifully brought his journey full circle, from Bikshu Yadav to Bikshu Das
How SS Rajamouli's Sye transformed Pradeep Rawat's career
Before becoming one of Telugu cinema's most recognisable villains, Pradeep Rawat had already spent years working in Hindi films and television. Many viewers first knew him as Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, but it was SS Rajamouli's 2004 sports drama Sye that changed the course of his career.
Playing the ruthless Bikshu Yadav, Rawat delivered a performance that instantly struck a chord with audiences. His intimidating screen presence, distinctive appearance, and powerful dialogue delivery made the character one of Tollywood's most memorable villains.
The success of Sye opened the doors to several major Telugu films. He went on to feature in blockbusters like Prabhas' Chhatrapati, Chiranjeevi's Stalin, and Allu Arjun's Desamuduru. Around the same time, his portrayal of the ruthless Ram in Suriya's Ghajini further established him as one of South Indian cinema's most dependable antagonists.
His final film brought his most iconic character full circle
Pradeep Rawat's final on-screen appearance came in Kasyap Sreenivas' Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham, released earlier this year. Interestingly, the makers appeared to pay tribute to his most celebrated Telugu character by naming him Bikshu Das.
Although the character shared visual similarities with Bikshu Yadav, this version was vastly different in spirit. Gone was the terrifying gangster who instilled fear. Instead, Bikshu Das was a black magic practitioner with a humorous side and a warm heart.
Beyond the comic moments, the character carried emotional weight. As a father, Bikshu Das wanted his son Bhairav Das, played by Sree Vishnu, to take pride in their family's legacy. It was a refreshing role that reflected how Rawat's on-screen journey had evolved over the decades.
A career that will always be remembered
Pradeep Rawat passed away on August 4 after his cancer relapsed. He had been undergoing treatment and was hospitalised for over a month before his death. His manager confirmed the news, while tributes from actors, filmmakers and fans quickly flooded social media. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani, and son, Vikramaditya.
Over a career spanning more than four decades, Rawat left his mark across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Whether as Ashwatthama in Mahabharat, the terrifying Bikshu Yadav in Sye, or the compassionate Bikshu Das in his final film, he proved that memorable characters are created through conviction rather than screen time.
His last performance served as a fitting farewell—bringing audiences back to the character that redefined his career, while showing a gentler side of the actor who had spent years mastering the art of playing unforgettable villains.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.