Shah Rukh Khan tops Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, while Ranveer Singh overtakes Virat Kohli to claim second place, highlighting the growing commercial strength of India's biggest entertainment icons.

Celebrity actor Shah Rukh Khan once again holds the top spot in the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025 in India, reestablishing his unique impact on the world of entertainment. According to the latest Kroll report, the actor is positioned as the most valuable celebrity brand of the country, whereas Ranveer Singh grabbed the second place by beating cricket star Virat Kohli.

Kroll's Report on the Most Valuable Celebrity Brands in India

As per Kroll's Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, the total value of the top 25 celebrity brands in India comes out to be around two billion dollars. While the overall valuation saw a small fall of 3.7% from the previous year, the report shows the increased commercial importance of India's top entertainment and sports celebrities in the field of advertisements and marketing. The list of celebrities in this year's ranking comprises 13 men and 12 women.

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Over the Number One Position

From being at the number three position in 2024, Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback to take the number one position. The continued popularity, good branding, and fan following continue to make Shah Rukh Khan one of the most popular celebrities for endorsement purposes in India. The upcoming film King by the actor has also raised the hype about the actor, keeping him in the limelight.

Ranveer Singh Overtakes Virat Kohli

The most notable thing about the annual report is that Ranveer Singh comes second with a brand value of USD 162.9 million, overtaking Virat Kohli, who has a brand value of USD 158.4 million having been at the top last year.

Entertainment Stars Carry On Dominating

The recent rankings show the immense impact that the top names in Bollywood have even outside of their movies. The fact that Shah Rukh Khan tops the list and Ranveer Singh increases his presence as one of the most valuable celebrity brands in India is further proof that these two celebrities still manage to get huge endorsements. This proves that even with changes in the entertainment industry, the following factors are crucial for building a celebrity brand.