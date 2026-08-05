Alia Bhatt went candid on Koffee With Karan and revealed that she and Ranbir Kapoor were too tired to have suhangraat on their wedding night. Keep scrolling to know more!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story is made for books, and there's no denying that! The duo makes millions of hearts beat with their stunning presence and makes us all go WOW at them. They look oh-so-in love each time they make a public appearance or walk hand in hand at a public event. They have been married for four years now and are enjoying every bit of marital bliss. Now, they are parents to a beautiful daughter whom they have named Raha Ranbir Kapoor.

When Alia Revealed Bedroom Secret

However low-key Ranbir likes to keep his life, Alia often gives away a lot. Yes, in the same light, Alia once revealed on Koffee With Karan that she and Ranbir were too tired to have a suhagraat after their wedding. Yes, you read that right. When Karan asked Alia what the one thing she realised after getting married was, she said, “There's no such thing as suhaagraat. You're tired.”

About Their Wedding Ceremony

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot of love and togetherness in their home Vastu, in Bandra. They did not have a big wedding, just an intimate ceremony with the presence of their loved ones. Close friends and family were present to welcome their new marital bliss. Ranbir visibly welled up when he saw Alia walking towards him towards the wedding ceremony spot. They donned beautiful Sabyasachi outfits in tea-dipped white ivory colour. Alia's heavy diamond ring and embellished jewellery were the star of the ceremony.