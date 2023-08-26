Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHAT! Did Malaika Arora confirm breakup with Arjun Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Malaika Arora has allegedly unfollowed Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Netizens are wondering if Malaika and Arjun are still together.

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    Malaika Arora has unfollowed Arjun Kapoor's family members on social media amid breakup rumours. The fitness diva is said to have unfollowed Arjun's sisters Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Not only that, but Malaika has stopped following Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor, and brother, Anil Kapoor. It should be noted, however, that Malaika continues to follow the Ek Villain Returns actor on Instagram.

    Netizens are wondering if Malaika and Arjun are still together. One Reddit member enquired why the two had broken their relationship and stated, “They really seemed to be in love with each other for the longest time. Arjun stayed committed to her for all these years so it’s kind of hard to believe that he would suddenly cheat on her now. Maybe they just mutually broke up because of some other issues, Arjun doesn’t seem like the type who would let his family dictate his life, that too when his father has been absent for most of his life."

    Malaika insta story, she unfollowed janhvi, khushi, anshula and boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Khusha. looks like a family disapproval
    by u/lolmeyeahu in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Arjun's recent Instagram post had everyone wondering if he had split up with Malaika. Netizens quickly pointed out that the Bollywood star had not commented or liked Arjun's photos. It should also be noted that Malaika and Arjun have yet to respond to the split speculations.

    Meanwhile, it was reported that Arjun Kapoor is dating Kusha Kapila after his breakup with Malaika Arora. However, the social media influencer recently debunked any such allegations in a post on her Instagram broadcast channel. “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
