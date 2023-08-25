'Itaewon Class' to 'Goblin': 7 best K-drama for first time viewers

Entertainment
For first-time viewers of Korean dramas (K-dramas), there are several captivating options that showcase the essence of this genre.
This coming-of-age drama follows a determined young man who opens a restaurant in Itaewon to seek revenge on a powerful conglomerate and fulfill his dreams.
While primarily a romance, this drama features military action as well. It portrays the lives of special forces officers and doctors working in a war-torn country.
A romantic comedy revolving around a narcissistic vice president and his talented secretary, filled with humor and heart.
Blending fantasy and romance, this series tells the story of an alien who has been living on Earth for centuries and his connection with a top actress.
Combining romance and comedy, this drama features a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard and finds love in unexpected ways.
A romantic comedy that follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and develops a heartwarming connection with a military officer.
'Goblin' or 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is a fantasy drama that follows a cursed goblin's quest for redemption and love, with heart-wrenching moments throughout.