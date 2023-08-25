Entertainment

'Itaewon Class' to 'Goblin': 7 best K-drama for first time viewers

For first-time viewers of Korean dramas (K-dramas), there are several captivating options that showcase the essence of this genre.

Image credits: our own

Itaewon Class

This coming-of-age drama follows a determined young man who opens a restaurant in Itaewon to seek revenge on a powerful conglomerate and fulfill his dreams.

Image credits: Google

Descendants of the Sun

While primarily a romance, this drama features military action as well. It portrays the lives of special forces officers and doctors working in a war-torn country.

Image credits: our own

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A romantic comedy revolving around a narcissistic vice president and his talented secretary, filled with humor and heart.

Image credits: Google

My Love from the Star

Blending fantasy and romance, this series tells the story of an alien who has been living on Earth for centuries and his connection with a top actress.

Image credits: our own

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Combining romance and comedy, this drama features a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard and finds love in unexpected ways.

Image credits: our own

Crash Landing on You

A romantic comedy that follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and develops a heartwarming connection with a military officer.

Image credits: our own

Goblin

'Goblin' or 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' is a fantasy drama that follows a cursed goblin's quest for redemption and love, with heart-wrenching moments throughout. 

Image credits: Google
