A popular social media question is: if Sangeetha wins, would Vijay have to give up 50% of his property? In high-profile international divorces like Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott and Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, women earned a large percentage of their husbands' fortune.

The Sridhar Vembu and Prameela Srinivasan divorce, which involves Rs 15,000 crore in assets, is one of the most costly in India. The 2014 divorce between Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reportedly entailed Rs 380 crore in assets. With Vijay's assets valued at Rs 600 crore, many wonder if Sangeetha may receive 50% of the property as maintenance.