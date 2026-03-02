Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth at Risk? What Law Says After Divorce With Sangeetha
Tamil Nadu has debated Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce, although Indian law does not require a 50% division of their Rs 600 crore assets. What the court may rule
Explained: Could Thalapathy Vijay’s Wealth Be Split in Divorce?
Tamil movie fans and political analysts are discussing actor and TVK leader Vijay's wife's divorce petition. Sangeetha accused Vijay of various things and asked the Chengalpattu Family Court to order him to pay a fair and acceptable amount of alimony based on his salary and social status.
A popular social media question is: if Sangeetha wins, would Vijay have to give up 50% of his property? In high-profile international divorces like Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott and Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, women earned a large percentage of their husbands' fortune.
The Sridhar Vembu and Prameela Srinivasan divorce, which involves Rs 15,000 crore in assets, is one of the most costly in India. The 2014 divorce between Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reportedly entailed Rs 380 crore in assets. With Vijay's assets valued at Rs 600 crore, many wonder if Sangeetha may receive 50% of the property as maintenance.
It considers each spouse's incomes, family contributions, children's requirements, and marriage level of life. After considering these factors, decisions are made. Maintenance is different from property division. It means the higher-earning spouse, usually the husband, pays for the other partner's financial stability.
Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act allows the court to grant ‘reasonable and appropriate’ perpetual alimony. Some courts have awarded up to 25% of the husband's monthly salary as maintenance, although each case is evaluated individually. India has no notable precedence for a spouse being compelled to give up 50% of his assets.
In the 2024 Supreme Court decision Rinku Baheti versus Sandesh Sharada, the widow received Rs 12 crore as perpetual alimony, but not half of the husband's fortune.
The much-publicized divorce of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan resulted in a consensual arrangement for roughly Rs 380 crore, not a 50% distribution.
Her appeal against Vijay and Sangeetha charges emotional, mental, and physical mistreatment and an adulterous connection. The court may evaluate their 27-year marriage, two children, and Vijay's film and political incomes.
Even if Vijay's net worth exceeds Rs 600 crore, no law requires a 50% asset handover. Addressing joint properties individually. Sangeetha's valuables and real estate would stay hers.
Monthly or lump sum maintenance can be requested. Given Vijay's wealth and political prominence, the prize may be large. There is no legal need that it be half his fortune.
