Hema Malini opens up on reunion with step-son Sunny Deol; here's what she said

Hema Malini gets candid and opens up about her daughters Esha and Ahana having a sweet reunion with step-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the Gadar 2 screening. She also shared about her reunion with stepson Sunny Deol.

Bollywood fans were in for a big surprise when Esha Deol hosted a special screening of her step-brother Sunny Deol's smashing blockbuster movie Gadar 2. It was reportedly the first time that all four children of Dharmendra, Esha and Ahana from second wife Hema Malini and Sunny and Bobby from Prakash Kaur made a public appearance together. Now, in a recent conversation with an entertainment portal, Hema Malini got candid about her daughters having a sweet reunion with Sunny and Bobby and the current dynamics between the two families. Hema Malini said, "I am feeling happy. I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times, they keep coming home and all. We do not publish it anywhere. We are not the type to take pictures and immediately put them up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family."

The veteran actress continued, "We are all very much together, always together. Any problem, we are always together with each other. So, the press got it. It is nice. They are happy about it, and I am also happy."

Meanwhile, Hema Malini recently watched Gadar 2 and even shared her review with the press. She revealed how happy she was about Sunny Deol and his outstanding return to the big screen. With news of things becoming much better, fans on social media are manifesting for the entire family to be seen more often together in public and to star in a film together very soon.

The rumours of the two families' growing increased liking of one another only amplified when Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the siblings together. Fans and followers could not help but rave about how good and happy they looked together.

