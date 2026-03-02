- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Is Farrhana Bhatt? Bigg Boss 19 Star Mourns Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Gets Trolled- WATCH
Who Is Farrhana Bhatt? Bigg Boss 19 Star Mourns Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Gets Trolled- WATCH
Farrhana Bhatt recently remarked about the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. She added that he would always be there in everyone's heart. Farrhana's comment has sparked outrage, and many are mocking her.
Farrhana Bhatt’s Reaction to Ali Khamenei News
On February 28, 2026, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was assassinated as part of the US-Iran confrontation. His death has elicited conflicting comments on social media, but Shia Muslims in various places throughout India are grieving his passing.
Farrhana Bhatt, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, too lamented Khamenei's passing and is being mocked on social media.
Farrhana Bhatt’s Reaction to Ali Khamenei News
While speaking with Instant Bollywood on Khamenei's death, the actress stated, "Woh ek aisi shaksiyat hai, jinko kabhi bhulaya nahi jaa sakta." He will live on in our hearts, and Allah will undoubtedly grant him shahadat qabool. (He is a personality who will never be forgotten. He will live on in our hearts, and Allah will certainly accept his martyrdom. This has affected many Kashmiris and crushed their hearts.
Farrhana Bhatt’s Reaction to Ali Khamenei News
He said, "You will not believe sehri ke baad main bilkul soyi nahi hoon." I was quite sad since this should not have happened. Kaafi logo ke liye, woh messiah the. Definitely, you will not believe it. I haven't slept at all since Sehri. When I prayed today, I was overcome with sadness because this should never have occurred. For many others, he represented a messiah. He will undoubtedly live on in our hearts.
Farrhana Bhatt’s Reaction to Ali Khamenei News
Netizens aren't pleased with Farrhana's comments. A netizen wrote, "Farahna, I sincerely beg that you do not comment on such significant things unless you know the complete facts. Many innocent individuals suffered and were silenced. Several young females were also violently abused. This is about humanity, not religion. Please do not talk only for attention, especially if you are not in contact with folks who are truly suffering in Iran. Let us communicate properly and with compassion (sic).
Another Instagram user commented, "Then why is she not wearing a burqa (sic)?" Check out the comments section...
Following Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana appeared in a music video titled Yahin Guzaar Doon with Amaal Mallik. She began her career with a modest role in Laila Majnu and then had a bling-and-miss appearance in Singham Again.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.