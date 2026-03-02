Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic: Advance Booking; Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Yash's Toxic are hitting theatres on the same day, March 19, and it's going to be a massive clash. While only time will tell who'll rule box office, the advance bookings have already begun. Who's taking the early lead
In the first phase of advance bookings in the US, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded much higher pre-sales than Toxic. So far, it has sold more than ten times the tickets compared to Toxic. However, experts say these are early numbers, from about three weeks before release. The situation could change as both films add more shows and locations.
Yash's Toxic is also releasing on March 19. Made on a massive budget of ₹600-700 crore, the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The movie is produced under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations banners. Venkat K Narayana and Yash are the producers. The film stars Yash along with Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, and Akshay Oberoi in lead roles.
