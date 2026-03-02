Shakira India Concert 2026: Ticket Prices, VIP Perks, Mumbai-Delhi Dates Revealed
Shakira is all set to return to India after nearly 20 years, with concerts planned in Mumbai and Delhi in April 2026. Ticket sales opened on March 1, offering fans multiple pricing options and premium experiences
Shakira’s India Return After Two Decades
Global pop icon Shakira is finally heading back to India, nearly 20 years after her last visit. The singer will perform in Mumbai on April 10, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, followed by a Delhi show on April 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
When announcing the tour, Shakira shared her excitement about reconnecting with her Indian audience. She described performing in India as a special experience and said she is looking forward to meeting fans in both cities.
The much-anticipated tour is being organised through a collaboration between Feeding India, a non-profit initiative, and District by Zomato.
Ticket Prices: From General Admission To Premium Lounge
Tickets for the concerts went live on March 1, and pricing reflects a wide range of experiences for fans.
For the Mumbai concert, the most premium offering is the HSBC Starstruck Lounge Pass priced at Rs 32,000. This amount includes a base ticket cost of Rs 28,500, delivery charges of Rs 200, and a booking fee of Rs 3,363 inclusive of GST.
Other ticket categories in Mumbai include:
– Platinum Lounge at Rs 24,500
– VIP section at Rs 14,500
– General Admission at Rs 6,000
These prices are exclusive of additional booking and delivery fees.
In Delhi, the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass is priced slightly lower at Rs 30,500, maintaining the high-end positioning of the premium experience.
What The HSBC Starstruck Lounge Offers
Fans opting for the HSBC Starstruck Lounge pass can expect an elevated concert experience. The package includes access to a private VIP lounge and entry into a limited-capacity fan pit, offering a closer view of the stage.
Premium ticket holders will also benefit from a dedicated shuttle service from the venue gate to the lounge, a special standing area, and a separate fast-track entry lane to avoid long queues.
In addition, organisers have promised complimentary alcoholic beverages and access to premium food stalls, ensuring a more exclusive and comfortable concert environment.
With her long-awaited return and tiered ticket offerings, Shakira’s 2026 India tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of the year.
