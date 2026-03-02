Global pop icon Shakira is finally heading back to India, nearly 20 years after her last visit. The singer will perform in Mumbai on April 10, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, followed by a Delhi show on April 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

When announcing the tour, Shakira shared her excitement about reconnecting with her Indian audience. She described performing in India as a special experience and said she is looking forward to meeting fans in both cities.

The much-anticipated tour is being organised through a collaboration between Feeding India, a non-profit initiative, and District by Zomato.