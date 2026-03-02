3 Shocking Twists Seth Rollins Could Unleash on WWE RAW After His Explosive Comeback
Seth Rollins returned to WWE RAW and could face punishment, launch another attack, or introduce allies. His actions may set the stage for a WrestleMania feud with Paul Heyman’s faction after weeks of mystery surrounding the hooded men.
Clash with Adam Pearce over Chamber interference
Rollins entered the Men’s Elimination Chamber match and attacked Logan Paul, an act that may not go unpunished. General Manager Adam Pearce could confront Rollins on RAW, leading to a heated exchange. Pearce may impose sanctions or force Rollins into a match as retribution for disrupting the Chamber bout.
Renewed assault on Paul Heyman’s faction
It has been officially confirmed that Rollins was behind the attacks on Paul Heyman’s group. On RAW, The Visionary could escalate matters by targeting the heel stable again. With Heyman, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory likely to respond, tensions could rise further, especially as they blame Rollins for Bron Breakker’s injury at the Royal Rumble.
Reveal of mysterious disciples
Before Rollins’ return, two hooded figures were unveiled on SmackDown and at Elimination Chamber. On RAW, Rollins could introduce these allies as his disciples, declaring that he is not alone in his war against Heyman’s crew. This revelation would set the stage for a faction rivalry heading into WrestleMania 42, adding intrigue to the storyline.
